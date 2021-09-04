Evangel cruises in Nixa home debut

NIXA, Mo. — Evangel football (2-0) made itself at home quickly for the first time in Nixa smoking visiting Graceland in shutout fashion, 62-0.
EU heads back on the road next, visiting Culver-Stockton for a 6:00 pm kickoff on September 11th.
