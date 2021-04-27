Evangel beats Baker to open doubleheader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Abby Jo Emmitt was in her own zone.

The junior pitcher threw 11 strikeouts while only allowing three hits in Evangel’s 10-3 win in game 1 of the doubleheader with Baker on Tuesday at University Field.

Evangel (27-12, 16-11) raced out to an early 2-0 lead after Kaydran Russell scored on a wild pitch, followed shortly after with a Marissa Lokey RBI single to score Ali Raley.

Raley then hit a 2 RBI single in the second to give Evangel a 4-0 lead at the end of the second inning.

Baker (14-12, 12-8) would creep closer with three runs in the third off one swing of the bat to make it a 4-3 game.

The Crusaders would add one run in the fifth and five insurance runs in the sixth, extending it’s lead to 10-3.

Emmitt then shut the door with a forced pop up to end the game.

Baker answered in the second game, picking up the split with a 5-1 win.

Evangel will travel to Missouri Valley for a doubleheader on Thursday.