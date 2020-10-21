Evangel back home, looking for win over Pioneers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will return home to Ozark’s Tiger Stadium Saturday looking for a bounce back win.

The Crusaders are 1-3 on the season after losing at Benedictine last week.

Mid-America Nazarene is 0-3 and gave up 83 points last week.

Chuck Hepola’s crusaders are struggling to find consistancy.

Part of that is dealing with Covid-19.

Against the Ravens, eight Evangel starters were sidelined because of the virus or contact tracing quarantines.

It’s a constant battle to stay ahead of Covid, and get your football team to win.

“Honestly I’m thrilled to death to be playing. But every week there’s some sort of distraction we’re dealing with. And I’ve tried to watch other teams at all levels and you can definitely see the stress that it’s created for teams. Some people are like, ‘well listen what are you stress out about? You’re playing college football.’ Well this is my career. This is not my hobby. Obviously I’m very passionate about what we do. And all the coaches are the same way. And these players have invested their entire lives to get to the point where they can play this great game,” said Hepola.