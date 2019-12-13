Evangel and Ozarks split Highway 65 rematch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After losing both against College of the Ozarks earlier in the season, Evangel managed to split Thursday’s Highway 65 rematch with the Bobcats.

College of the Ozarks took the women’s match-up first, downing the Crusaders 83-76.

It marked Evangel’s second straight loss after six straight victories as the team falls to 6-4.

The Bobcats, meanwhile, improve to 8-2.

On the men’s side, the Crusaders got revenge downing College of the Ozarks 81-59.

Evangel improves to 7-5 with the victory while the Bobcats fall to 5-6.