Evangel aims to improve Red Zone play vs Pioneers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will play three of their last five games in the friendly confines of Tiger stadium in Ozark.

And Chuck Hepola’s Crusaders need the home town advantage to turn around their season.

Saturday afternoon, it’s Mid-America Nazarene coming to town.

Evangel is 1-3, the Pioneers are 0-3.

One thing the Crusaders have been plagued with is a lack of scoring in the red zone.

The Crusaders are averaging just 16 points per game.

And that needs to change starting Saturday.

“You know we’ve been working on redzone stuff this week. And making sure that we get that fine tuned. Because the last few years we’ve been exceptional in the redzone. We have to make sure we get that corrected. Of course defensively our guys are flying around. We just have to tackle, tackle and get off the field on third downs. Those are a couple of things we’ve worked on this week,” said Hepola.