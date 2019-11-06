Evangel aims to finish strong on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will also hit the road for the next two weeks.

And for coach Chuck Hepola’s troops it’ll be the last two weeks of the regular season.

But 8-1 Evangel wants to play way more football this season.

The Crusaders want to make the NAIA playoffs.

A playoff they were left out of last season despite a 9-2 record.

Hepola and his Crusaders don’t what that to happen again, so they need to finish strong.

And that starts Saturday at 4-4-1 Central Methodist.

“To be honest with you, I coach to not have that feeling again. I don’t like that feeling. Professioally, it was probably one of the worst experiences of my career. To know that we were that close. Really probably should have been in but got left out,” said Hepola.

“CMU may not show it on their record but they have a lot of good players on their team. And coach Hep just talks all the time in meetings. Just take it one step at a time. Just do your job one step at a time. That’s how we’re going to take it there,” said Evangel receiver Jansen Acklin.