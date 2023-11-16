SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel has been the cream of the crop in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference this entire football season.

The Valor completed a perfect 11-0 regular season and won the conference championship.

And Thursday the KCAC confirmed that by awarding 22 Valor players All-KCAC honors.

In addition to that Evangel coach Chuck Hepola was named the KCAC coach of the year.

Hepola is in his eighth season at the Valor helm.

He’s won 53 games which is second most in school history.

Hepola graduated from Evangel in 1991 and was an assistant coach for nine seasons at the NCAA D1 level.

In addition to Hepola, Evangel’s defensive coordinator Jeremy DeSoto was named assistant coach of the year.

Receiver Dillon Hester was named offensive player of the year.

And linebacker Bradley Myers was named the defensive player of the year.

Evangel will next be in action a week from Saturday in the NAIA playoffs.