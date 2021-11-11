EU’s Decker hopes to lead Valor to upset win on senior day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will wrap up the 2021 football season Saturday afternoon against Central Methodist.

Coach Chuck Hepola would love for his team to send out their 22 seniors with an upset victory.

But it’ll be tough.

Central Methodist is 8-2 overall, and a perfect 4-0 in the south division play.

Evangel is 5-5 and 2-2.

Quarterback Dyllan Decker is one of those seniors strapping on the shoulder pads and helmet for one last game.

Decker is Evangel’s all-time leader in pass completions and has thrown for more than 3-thousand yards with 25 touchdowns.

“Yea, I’m definitely embracing it. Just taking it for what it’s worth. The next chapter is a couple of days away. Yea embracing it, it’s out last day in pads. Just coming out here, everything from the warm up to to team session and everything. I’m not taking it for granted for sure. We’re just as motivated as any other game. Anytime we get a chance to go out and get a win, we’ll take that as competitors. Yea CMU is a good team and we’re looking forward to playing them on Saturday,” said Decker.