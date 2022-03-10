SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor is back in the national NAIA tournament for the first time in seven years.

Evangel will play Florida college at 3:00 p.m. Friday in New Orleans.

KOLR 10’s Dan Lindblad caught up with the Valor who are enjoying their return to the national tournament.

It’s every athletes dream to play for a national championship.

“It meant everything. I have been waiting four years for this,” said Evangel Guard Josh Pritchett.

The Evangel Men’s basketball team will continue their title chase this week.

“From the beginning of the year we just had the mindset that we can do anything that we put our minds to,” said Pritchett.

They clinched a berth in the NAIA tournament in late February with a win in the Heart semifinals against Benedictine.

“It was an opportunity that I had never gotten to do before. I had never been able to go out and win my last game at home, It’s exciting,” said Evangel guard Cade Coffman.

Ahead is uncharted territory. None of the players know what it’s like playing in the national tournament. The Valor hasn’t made it since 2015

“We’ve never been to Louisiana, really anything past Iowa. Just get to have fun with it and it takes all the pressure away. It’s really the love for the game,” said Coffman.

But there is experience on the team.

“He didn’t lose many games when he was here. so just having that, like, experience on the staff really helps,” said Pritchett.

In fact, First year head coach Bert Capel knows what it takes to make it all the way to the national championship.

He was a member of the 2002 title team at Evangel.

“That experience that both me and my brother had making the tournaments has certainly helped. Having had a chance to relay that to the guys and for a group that has never been in that situation before, it is a learning process,” said Capel.

“It’s just a really good mix that you don’t find often. He has the winning attitude that, like we all want to win a national championship. It’s either that or nothing,” said Coffman.

“I got to experience that and I loved it and I want these guys to experience the same thing. I want the school and the students to experience it. Seeing them having fun, celebrating, enjoying the moment, I know what it was like as a student and I’m glad they get the opportunity to feel like that again,” said Capel.

In Springfield Dan Lindblad OzarksFirst.