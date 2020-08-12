Essick, Ultec shine at AAU Junior Olympics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Two Southwest Missouri high school athletes had outstanding performances at last week’s AAU Junior Olympic Track and Field meet in Florida.

Cali Essick won the national championship in the aged 15 and 16 long jump, clearing 18 feet, 2 1/2 inches.

Essick will be a junior at Branson.

Brianna Ultec finished second in the nation in her long jump and was sixth in both the 100 meter hurdles and 100 meter dash.

Ultec will be a senior at Marshfield this year.

Both were trained by retired Missouri State track coach Ron Boyce.