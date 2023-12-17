SPRINGFIELD–Springfield Central and Father Tolton went toe-to-toe in the 22nd and final contest of the Bill Roe Queen City Showcase.

Bulldogs led by 7 near the end of the first quarter, when Tyrique Brooks takes flight and throws down a sick alley-oop! Central led 23-18 after one.

With five minutes to go in the second, Brooks showing the crowd he’s not just a one-trick high flying pony. He can shoot the rock, too. Brooks had 9 points in the first half.

About 90 seconds later, Bulldogs play hot potato until Devin Sanford lets it fly from the wing. That pushes Central’s advantage out to an even dozen.

Keion Epps took home the game’s MVP honors thanks to hitting five three pointers in the first half, helping Springfield’s finest shutdown the showcase with an 83-71 victory.