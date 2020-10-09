Epps’ hat trick leads Branson over Central

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Thursday night, Central hosting Branson.
And this one was all Pirates – and all Carlton Epps.
Early first half, the junior takes on half the defense before burying one in the far corner.
1-nil Branson.
Four minutes later, it’s Epps again.
Back corner again.
An early brace for the Branson forward and a 2-0 lead.
And just six minutes after that, Pirates corner.
They go short to Epps, and with good reason.
Again he goes for the back corner, this one upper 90.
A first half hat trick for Epps as Branson beats Central, 6-2.