SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Basketball was the highlighted sport Tuesday afternoon at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame luncheon.

The Hall inducted five new members and three programs.

Included in that group was Mizzou guard Kim English.

English played for the Tigers from 2009-2012.

He scored more than 1,500 points and Mizzou went to the NCAA tournament all four years that English was on the floor.

He now coaches at George Mason.

Southern Illinois alum, and current Drury assistant, Chris Carr was also inducted.

Carr played high school ball at Arcadia Valley before helping the Salukis reach three NCAA tournaments.

Like English, Carr had an NBA career after college.

Also inducted was Missouri State Lady Bear great Casey Garrison Powell.

Strafford girls coach Steve Frank.

And basketball official Buford Goddard.

The Exeter and Rogersville boys programs, and the McDonald County girls program were also inducted.

English talked about picking Mizzou.

“Quiet honestly it was the reason that I chose Mizzou. I wanted to go to a place that was struggling. I wanted to be a part of a group that was remembered. We went to the Elite Eight and won the Big 12 my freshman season. Never missed a tournament, won a couple of Big 12 championships. That was the most important thing to me and us,” said English.

“It’s almost the good and the bad of the NCAA tournament. Man we made it. And your grand prize for making it is you’re playing the two time defending champion Duke Blue Devils. For us we didn’t have anything to lose. Go out and play and do what we’re capable of doing,” said Carr.

“When I was younger it was Jackie Stiles. But also I grew up around Melody Howard. So I think with being a Lady Bear it was a lot of honor and pride to be a Lady Bear and put on that uniform following those types of players,” said Garrison Powell.