Elgin hands Valley reigns to Jackson

ST. LOUIS, Mo–After three decades under the leadership of Doug Elgin, the Missouri Valley Conference has a new boss.

Jeff Jackson took over as the commissioner of the conference that includes the Missouri State Bears.

Elgin helped lead the Valley to one of the top conferences in the United States.

Now it’s Jeff Jackson’s job to keep the ball rolling.

That includes not only working with student athletes but also keeping the member schools happy.

Jackson comes to the Valley from the Big 12 where he was an associate commissioner.

Before administration, Jackson coached collegiate basketball for 30 years.

“I think one of the exciting things for me is the fact that in womens and in mens basketball last season was an absolute success. Multiple bids on both sides of the ledger. I think we’re open to every idea, every concept. We want to do the best job we can of creating the type of synergy and the type of energy that we’ve seen in arch madness. And we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to promote our institutions. And create an opportunity for our schools to recruit more fervently,” said Jackson.