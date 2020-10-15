Elgin confident Valley can navigate hoops season past Covid-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Of course the Covid-19 pandemic has been hanging over every sport from high school to professional.

And the Missouri Valley basketball conference is no exception.

Doug Elgin will retire at the end of this season as the conference commissioner.

And he has been planning on protocols and contingencies for dealing with everything from canceled games to two week quarantines.

Elgin says the league’s marquee event, Arch Madness, is still on.

“I feel really good where we are right now. I’ve become optimistic that we’ll be able to navigate the season. It’s not certain yet is we’ll be able to play the full 18-game schedule. But I do think we’ll be in position to play our tournament hopefully and play Arch Madness,” said Elgin.