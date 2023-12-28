SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In a Pink divison quarterfinal, El Dorado Springs faced Willard.

Eldo is ranked second in the state in Class 3.

And this was all Bulldogs, late third quarter, Neely Schaaf with the steal, she gives it up to Kiera Strauch for the layup, it’s 50-33 Eldo.

Fourth quarter, it’s Schaaf again getting the loose ball, this time she keeps it and takes it up for the basket, two of her seven on the afternoon, it’s 54-33.

Then the Bulldogs swing the ball to a wide open Alexis Collins who swishes the three pointer, she had 11.

And El Dorado Springs advances to the semis winning 69-42.

The Bulldogs face Fort Smith Northside in the semifinals.