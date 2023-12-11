REPUBLIC, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, Republic hosting El Dorado Springs.

The Bulldogs trailed by six entering the third quarter but Alexis Collins lay-up capped off a 9-nothing run to give Eldo a 34-31 edge.

Final seconds of the quarter, Repmo’s Misora Nambara drills a three, pulls the Lady Tigers within two heading into the fourth.

But in the fourth quarter, El Dorado hammered the gas to pull away, outscoring Republic 18 to 12, as the Bulldogs win this game 63-56.

Eldo is unbeaten at 5-0.