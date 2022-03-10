SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri state high school basketball championships have tipped off at JQH Arena.

This week it’s the smaller Class 1, 2 and 3 schools.

And a Class 3 semi Thursday on the girls side featured 24-game winner Strafford against 27-game winner El Dorado Springs.

And the Lady Indians Emma Compton saves the ball from going out of bounds, to Laney Humble for the three, Strafford in front 26-23.

But El Dorado Springs retakes the lead, Macie Mays is triple teamed but dishes to Wriley Taylor for the basket, Eldo in front 27-26.

Strafford’s Humble not giving up, she drives to the rack, two of her 18 points, Lady Indians still down three.

Eldo running the floor, to Macie Mays she gets the basket, two of her 15 and the Bulldogs beat Strafford 46-44 to advance to the state championship game Friday against South Shelby.