SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There aren’t many teams that were hotter going into state tournament play than the El Dorado Springs.

The Bulldogs beat South Shelby 61-26 to win the school’s second Class 3 state championship, joining the 2014 team.

A trio of bulldogs (29-3) scored in double figures with Tevi Gurley scoring a game-high 16 points. Macie Mays and Reese Schaaf each scored 15 points as well.

Schaaf concluded her senior season with an impressive 15-point, 9-rebound and 6-assists stat line.