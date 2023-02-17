SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The red hot Missouri State Lady Bears returned home Friday night to Great Southern Bank Arena.

And they plan on staying for awhile.

Mo State opening a four game homestand against the Murray State Racers.

Beth Cunnigham’s Lady Bears were looking for their eighth straight win.

But the Racers took control in the first quarter, Katelyn Young scored the first six points for Murray State who led after one.

The Lady Bears stormed back in the second quarter scoring 26 points, Aniya Thomas with the tough hoop, it’s 35-26 Mo State.

Move to the fourth quarter, Hannah McKay with a three, it’s a two point game, McKay hit five threes.

This goes into overtime tied at 73.

Late in the first OT, Young with the layup, racers by three.

Katelyn Young had a game high 34.

But Aniya Thomas answers with this clutch three, we go into a second overtime tied at 80.

And the Lady Bears, outscored the racers 12-6 in that last OT, senior Sydney Wilson scored seven of the points and the Lady Bears survive 92-86 in double overtime.

“It was definitely the longest game I’ve ever been a part of but it was super fun and the atmosphere was fun and I’m just glad we got the win. It was honestly really fun, even though we went through some adversity throughout the entire game we just stuck through and everyone hit their shots at the end it was just fun all around,” said Wilson.