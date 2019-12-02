Egbim, Collins named to All-Valley first-team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears had six players recognized as all-valley on Monday, and they are all seniors.

McNeece Egbim and Chandler Collins top the list as first-teamers.

Egbim led the Bears with 94 tackles, while leading the conference with 9.9 tackles per game.

Collins, the long snapper for the Bears, recovered a fumble on top of his duties with the special teams.

Punter Brendan Withrow named a second-team member after his season. Withrow finished second in the Valley and 14th in the FCS in punting average.

Quarterback Peyton Huslig, Defensive End Matt McClellan and Wide Receiver Tyler Currie were all named honorable mentions.

The six all-conference honorees is the most for Missouri State since 2017.