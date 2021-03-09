East Newton slips past Ava in Class 4

AVA, Mo–In Class 4, the Ava Bears faced East Newton in a sectional.

Ava setting the tone early, Andrew Dalton slashes to the hole, and we’re tied up early.

Late in the second quarter, East Newton’s Tanner Youngblood with a three, and the game was tied at 18 at the half.

Third quarter, the Patriots swinging the ball around the horn to Connor Killion who knocks down the three pointer, and East Newton is up by three.

But it was two Killion free throws at the end of the game that sealed the deal, and the Patriots beat Ava 36-34 to advance to the quarterfinals.