East All-Stars Win Grin Iron Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The East All-Stars ran away with a 47-27 win over the West in the 18th annual Grin Iron Classic at JFK Stadium Friday Night.

The area's best seniors took the field for their final high school football game, and two Class 3 stars scored the games first three touchdowns.

Mt. Vernon's Will Boswell, the state's all-time tackles leader as a linebacker, bulldozed his way from the backfield into the endzone for the game's first touchdown. Boswell will enroll at Northwest Missouri State and continue his football career this fall.

Mt. Vernon resident and Springfield Catholic graduate Tyson Riley found seams for two touchdown runs as the East built an insurmountable lead in the first half. Riley, the East's offensive MVP, will play collegiately at West Point.

Camdenton grad Kylan Draper earned the East's defensive MVP award after havoc in the West backfield from his defensive end position. He started the game with a tackle for loss on a handoff, then registered no fewer than three quarterback hits, one of which led to an interception.