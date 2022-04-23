SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Tulsa Drillers made Saturday’s game just about a sure thing before even allowing a hit.

The Drillers raced out to a 13-0 lead and kept it secure in the 16-8 win over Springfield on Saturday at Hammons Field.

It is the first Saturday loss for the Springfield Cardinals (5-9) this season.

The Drillers (10-4) scored four runs in the first inning, three in the fourth and a game-best six runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Julio Rodriguez got the first hit and run of the game for Springfield on a solo home run in the fifth inning, but it only made it 13-1.

The two are scheduled to close the series on Sunday at Hammons Field.