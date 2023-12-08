FAIR GROVE–In just under three weeks, the famous Blue and Gold Tournament will tip-off at Great Southern Bank Arena. And since this event features local area teams, we didn’t have to wait very long to see two participating squads go at it.

The rowdy Eagles Nest of Fair Grove playing host to Marshfield, Friday evening.

Eagles will be the No. 5-seed in the Blue bracket, while Marshfield is unseeded on the Gold side.

Nearly seven minutes in, we’re tied, 6-6, Spensar Seiger works on the night moves and his three point shot. 9-6 Fair Grove.

Second quarter, Tegen Curly shows off his offseason footwork. Nice up and under finish. Blue Jays trail, 15-13.

Final 90 seconds of the first half, Eagles swing it around to Brock Boatwright…splashes the corner three.

Fair Grove handles business at home, winning 63-45.