SPRINGFIELD–The high school baseball season only has a couple weeks left before district tournaments fire up. And even though Nixa’s the runaway number 1 seed in Class 6, victory ain’t guaranteed in a rivalry game.

Especially when Kickapoo’s the opponent.

Chiefs knocked off the Eagles last season on their way to winning the district title. And believe me, the losers of that game didn’t forget.

Like Ethan Taylor. The senior gets Cael McCarville digging in the dirt for the strikeout. Taylor and Rylan Evans combined for 7 scoreless innings on the bump.

Top 3, Eagles up 1-0, Wyatt Vincent loves hanging breaking balls. Bats that off the left field fence. Tanner Grant comes in to score and so does Broden Mabe. 2-run double bumps it to 3-zip.

Next batter, Ryan Michel little flare to right. Silas McKee can’t bring it in. Nixa scores 4 in the frame exacting their revenge with an 8-0 shutout of Kickapoo.