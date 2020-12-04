Eagan wins home debut over SBU in empty O’Reilly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — No fans, no problem for the Drury (3-0) on Thursday as the Lady Panthers won their home debut over Southwest Baptist (0-1), 93-59.

The win comes in Amy Eagan’s home debut as the new Drury Head Coach, though that debut was made without any fans in the seats under GLVC rules.

Paige Robinson was honored pregame for becoming the 18th Lady Panther to reach 1,000 career points, and then proceeded to nearly notch a triple-double.

The Junior posted 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the win.

Azia Lynch tied Robinson for a team high 18 points.

Emily Parker came close behind in her season debut with 15 points on 5-11 shooting.

Overall, Drury forced 36 turnovers (24 steals) and netted 32 points off those turnovers in similar fashion to Drury teams over the past few years.

The Lady Panthers go back on the road next, visiting William Jewell on Saturday, December 5th before travelling to Rockhurst on Saturday, December 12th.

Drury will then be at home for the following six games.

The Bearcats, meanwhile, will hunt for their first win on Saturday, December 12th when they visit Missouri S&T.