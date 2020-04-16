Eagan talks journey to Drury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — From standout player, to coach at her Alma mater, to taking on a new challenge.

It’s a story line that describes both Drury’s old coach – and it’s new one.

“I think it is pretty similar to that,” new Lady Panthers Head Coach Amy Eagan said. “If you ask her (Molly Miller) when she was kind of going through this process – it wasn’t easy.”

Unlike, though, Eagan has bounced all over.

She started as a player at Truman State and finished with the school’s most assists and fourth most points.

“It was special for me,” Eagan said. “You know, we went 9-16 my first year there. My last year there we won 22 games and went to the Sweet Sixteen. It was an awesome experience.”

Her playing career didn’t end after college, however.

She spent a year as a professional overseas.

“After I was done, I had the opportunity to go over to Norway,” Eagan said. “I went over there only one year. I was ready to be done after one year, but it was different. It’s so different. It was something I would never take back. I learned so much.”

From there, though, she didn’t look immediately to carry that knowledge into coaching.

Instead it was coaching that found her.

“My cousin played for Quincy,” Eagan said. “Her dad called me and said they needed an assistant. So I was like let’s just go see how I feel about this. Went on the interview. I actually walked out of the interview and said, ‘Man, if I messed this up I’m going to be so mad at myself cause I loved it.'”

She got the job, and three jobs later got the chance to return where it all started at Truman State as a Head Coach.

“That job opened up and I wanted to make that next jump in my career,” Eagan said. “I thought going back to a place that was so special to me would be an amazing opportunity. I got fortunate and lucky enough to get the job there.”

Six years later, Eagan had a 111-62 record with the Bulldogs.

That marked the school record for a head coach.

She was ready for a bigger challenge, though, and that opportunity came in the form of an assistant coach position at Drury University.

“I felt like at Truman we had pretty much tapped out and reached probably the highest level we could reach with our resources and I wanted more,” Eagan said. “I wanted more. I wanted to really be somewhere where I could really take that next level and win championships.”

Now, a year later, Eagan reclaims the head coach title along with one of the best programs in all of Division II.

“It’s been absolutely crazy, but in a great way,” Eagan said. “I’ve highly enjoyed it and look forward to continuing.”