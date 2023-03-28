SPRINGFIELD, Mo–This past season, the Lindenwood Lions athletic programs moved up from NCAA division two to division one.

Tuesday, the womens program reached back into D2 to grab one of the more successful coaches in the country to take them to the next level.

Amy Eagan leaves Drury after three years as a head coach and an eye popping 87-9 record.

She will take over a Lions team that was 2-and-24 this past season.

But Eagan has track record of success.

She led Drury to the D2 national championship game in her first season and was named the D2 national coach of the year.

Eagan’s Lady Panthers were 31-2 this past season and she was named the GLVC coach of the year.

“We wish Amy nothing but the best. She will grow. She will flourish. She will certainly take that Lindenwood program to the next level. What she’s been able to do in following Molly the last three years has really been remarkable. The National Championship game fell a little short. A tremendous game, and a tremendous run this year. We certainly thank Amy for her time as a Lady Panther,” said Drury Athletics Director Nyla Milleson.

Amy Eagan is walking into Lions womens basketball program that struggled at the division one level.

Lindenwood did beat Ohio Valley Conference member Tennessee-Martin in St. Charles toward the end of the season.

Lions athletics director Jason Coomer said that after an extensive search it was clear that the best candidate was just a few hours down the road.

And Lindenwood is thrilled that Eagan will be bringing her style of basketball to St. Charles.

Eagan said in a statement that words cannot express my sincere gratitude and excitment to lead this program into a new era.

So that leaves Drury looking for a new womens basketball coach.

And leading the search is the woman who created the Lady Panthers 23 years ago, Nyla Milleson.

So she is invested in finding a new coach to carry on the winning tradition.

And what a tradition Drury has, 607 wins in 23 seasons, 12 conference championships and a D2 best .837 winning percentage.

The Lady Panthers had three seniors and two grad students on the roster this past season.

But Drury does have young talent in Reese Schaaf who was the conference freshman of the year.

Milleson says she’d like to find a new coach in the next week or so.

“I think having some understanding of the Drury way but the D2 way as well. Although I think we operate in many ways as a division one program, we’re still a division two program. We’re going into this trying to find the best fit to carry on the tradition of this program,” said Milleson.