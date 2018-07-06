Dylan Cole to Host Free Football Camp

Breaking News
Former Missouri State All-American and current Houston Texans linebacker Dylan Cole will host a free football camp Saturday for kids at his old high school, Logan-Rogersville. 

The camp begins Saturday at 9 a.m. and is open to boys and girls grades two through twelve..While online registration is closed, in-person registration will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the high school.

 “If you didn’t get to register online, just show up the day of the camp! We won’t turn anyone away,” Cole tweeted Thursday. 

The 24-year-old linebacker joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent last spring. During his rookie campaign, Cole snagged two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. 

