Dylan Cole to Host Free Football Camp

Former Missouri State All-American and current Houston Texans linebacker Dylan Cole will host a free football camp Saturday for kids at his old high school, Logan-Rogersville.

The camp begins Saturday at 9 a.m. and is open to boys and girls grades two through twelve..While online registration is closed, in-person registration will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the high school.

“If you didn’t get to register online, just show up the day of the camp! We won’t turn anyone away,” Cole tweeted Thursday.

The 24-year-old linebacker joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent last spring. During his rookie campaign, Cole snagged two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.