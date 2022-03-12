ASHLAND, Oh. — Another great season for the Drury Lady Panthers has come to an end.

Grand Valley State beat Drury, in a game that featured two top-six teams in the country, 74-66 on Saturday evening in Ashland.

“I told them after the game that the thing I’m most proud about is the people they are,” Drury head coach Amy Eagan said in a release. “They’re just great kids, fun to be around, they work hard, and they’re passionate about being a Lady Panther. They’re really good people.”

Alana Findley scored 20 points to lead Drury (32-5).

The Lakers (29-2) outscored the Lady Panthers 10-3 during the final 4:13 of the third quarter to take a lead into the final frame.

“We didn’t defend as well in the second half,” Eagan said in a release. “Grand Valley State started playing downhill really well, and we gave up a lot of straight-line drives. We got caught in a lot of one-on-one on the offensive end, they made it very tough for us to score, and I think that ended up affecting our defense.”

Drury’s 32 wins is tied for the third most in a single season in school history.