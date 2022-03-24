SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And the awards keep pouring in for Drury Lady Panther Paige Robinson.
The Womens Basketball Coaches Association has named Robinson a D2 All-American for the second straight year.
It’s the second All-American honor Robinson has received this week.
Paige Robinson averaged 21 points, three assists and two steals a game for the Lady Panthers this season.
Remember she missed almost two months with ligament damage suffered after she broke her wrist.
Robinson did enter the transfer portal, she has a super season available to her.