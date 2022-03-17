SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Drury Lady Panther Paige Robinson announced on her twitter page Thursday that she’s going to enter the transfer portal for her last year of eligibility.

Robinson played four years at Drury and won the D-2 National Player of the Year in 2021.

In her four years at Drury, Robinson played in three NCAA tournaments making it to the Elite Eight twice.

The NCAA D-2 tournament was canceled in 2020 because of Covid.

Robinson averaged 21 points and four rebounds a game this season.

She suffered a wrist injury that cost her nearly two months of the season.