Drury’s rally falls short in national championship

COLUMBUS, Oh. — Drury Women’s Basketball stormed back in the final quarter of the NCAA-DII National Championship game, but failed to fully overcome the deficit as they fell to Lubbock Christian, 69-59.

Turnovers and Lady Chap threes put the Lady Panthers in a hole early.

Lubbock Christian hit just seven threes in their semifinal win over Central Missouri, but hit six in the first quarter alone against Drury.

At halftime, the Lady Chaps led 32-24, marking the lowest first half Lady panther total all season.

Lubbock Christian would push that lead to 21 points in the second half, but Drury never gave up.

Behind a 15-2 run, the Lady Panthers cut the margin down to four but failed to ever pull even before time ran out.

“We were going to play for each other,” Senior Emily Parker said after the loss. “Try to win for each other. I’m really proud of us. We’re only the second team in history to get to the national championship game. Really just honored to wear this name on my chest and play for these people.”

Drury finishes with a 24-2 record and as National Runners-up for the second time in program history.