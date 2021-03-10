Drury’s National Championship coach, Steve Hesser retires after 17 seasons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Drury has a long rich history of mens basketball.

And in all those years no coach has won more games for the Panthers then Steve Hesser.

But Wednesday Hesser announced that he’s hanging up his whistle and putting down his clipboard after 17 seasons.

Hesser will retire with 354 wins, 38 more then the legendary A.L. Weiser.

This year was especially difficult for Hesser, with his mens team enduring three seperate Covid-19 quarantines.

Despite the delays, Drury won 11 games and advanced to the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament championship game.

Of course the pinnacle of his 17 career was when Steve Hesser’s Panthers beat Metro State for the 2013 NCAA Division two national championship.

Before taking over Drury, Hesser won 359 games as a high school coach in Oklahoma and at Glendale.

Hesser was not available for comment on camera, but in a statement said that there were many people of thank for his journey starting with Edsel Matthews who hired him. Hesser said he loved his time as a member of the Drury family. The university, players, coaches, faculty and fans will always have a special place in his heart.

A national search for Drury’s next head coach will start immediately.

Lets take a look at some of the numbers from Steve Hesser’s 17-season career at Drury.

The Oklahoma native has 354 wins.

Nine regular season conference championships.

10 NCAA Division two tournament appearances.

Two Elite Eights, and of course the 2013 national championship.