Drury’s Foster adds Carr to staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo-New Drury basketball coach Chris Foster has been adding players to the roster the last few weeks.

But Thursday he announced that Chris Carr will join the Panthers as an assistant coach.

Chris Carr played his college ball at Southern Illinois in the mid-90’s and then played six years in the NBA, and two more professionally overseas.

Most recently Carr was an assistant coach for the Kansas State womens program.

Foster says that “Carr will be a fantastic addition to our already strong coaching staff.”

Carr helped Southern Illinois get to three NCAA tournaments and was the 1995 Valley Player of the Year.