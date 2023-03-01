INDIANAPOLIS–The Drury Lady Panthers remain the second ranked team in the country in the NCAA D2 coaches poll this week.

And Thursday night they’ll tip off the Great Lakes Valley Conference post season tournament agianst Quincy.

And the Lady Panthers will do it with the GLVC’s coach of the year.

Wednesday, Amy Eagan won the honor after coaching her team to a perfect 20-0 conference record.

Drury is 27-1 on the season and has won 23 straight games.

This is the first time in Amy Eagan’s career she’s been named a conference coach of the year.

This is the fifth time a Drury Lady Panther coach has been honored.

In addition to Eagan, Terrion Moore was named the conference’s defensive player of the year.

Reese Schaaf was named the freshman of the year and Kaylee Damitz Holt, Alana Findley and Moore were named first team All-GLVC.