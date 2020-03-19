Drury’s Diestelkamp Midwest Player of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The coronavirus took away the Drury Lady Panthers chance for a national championship.
But it can’t take away individual awards.
And Lady Panther Senior Hailey Diestelkamp picked up another one Wednesday.
The Owensville, Mo native was named the NCAA Division 2 Midwest Regional Player of the Year.
She was also named first team All-Midwest Regional.
Diestelkamp averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and nearly three steals per game this season.
She’s the first player in Drury history to surpass 2-thousand points scored and one thousand rebounds.