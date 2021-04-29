Drury’s Calabro earns national honors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nikko Calabro had a memorable week last week, and its earned him national recognition.

The Drury first baseman/catcher was named the NCAA-II National Player of the Week for the week of April 19-25.

Calabro went 10-14 with two home runs and 12 RBIs during the four games against Truman State.

Six of Calabro’s ten hits during the series went for extra-bases, including a double in each game.

The sophomore from Florida started the weekend series with a 4-4 performance on Friday while also scoring two runs and contributing five RBIs.

Calabro was also named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week, which he earned for the second time this season.