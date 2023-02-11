SPRINGFIELD– As for the men’s team, they had extra motivation to win as the school honored the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 National Championship team. Doesn’t feel like it’s been a decade does it?

Early moments of the first half, Preston Cook, whipping work in the kitchen call it stir fry. 9 of his 11 came from the outside in the first.

With 8 minutes to go in the period, Rice Piper’s sloppy pass stolen away by Victor Nabaroca and he makes drury pay the piper with the sweet slam. Tritons up 18-16.

Few possessions later, Nabaroca takes advantage of the mismatch against Quenton Shelton. Count the basket and the foul. 10 of his team-high 16 coming in the first as he was feeling it. Triton’s held a 31-25 edge at the break

But in the 2nd half, the Panthers outscored them 44-27 with Logan Applegate going for a game-high 24 points as Drury wins 69-58 to snap their 5-game losing streak.