SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Paige Robinson has made sure seniors won a lot of games as a member of the Drury Lady Panthers.

Saturday it was her turn to make sure the Lady Panthers were victorious.

Drury beat Illinois Springfield 92-66 on senior day at O’Reilly Family Events Center.

Robinson scored 16 points for Drury (27-4, 17-3).

Kaylee DaMitz scored 25 to lead both teams in points.

The Lady Panthers are the two seed in the GLVC Tournament and will host William Jewell on Monday at 6.