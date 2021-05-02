Drury wins senior day against ranked Quincy

OZARK, Mo. — The Drury Panthers were not to be denied on senior day.

Despite allowing six runs in the top of the first inning, the Panthers raced back to win 10-9 against Quincy on Saturday in Ozark.

“Our offense has been extremely resilient all year long,” said Nasby. “Under normal circumstances, it would be easy to say that, after three straight losses and you’re down six-nothing, that you can just check it in. But we have a tough group of offensive guys, and I’m proud of them.”

Drury (13-23) pitcher Mason Meeks entered the game in relief after two outs in the first inning. Meeks then went the distance, allowing only five hits and two earned runs in 8 1/3 inning.

“We’ve been looking for big-time performances, and Mason Meeks gave us one,” said Drury head coach Scott Nasby. “That’s probably the best relief outings in the history of our program – to go 8.1 innings and finish the game – that gives us momentum moving forward and is a great way to end the weekend.”

Trailing 6-0 in the first, Aaron Mann opened a three-run inning with a two RBI triple out to left field. Mann later scored on a fielders’ choice.

The Panthers took their first lead of the game in the third inning off a Jackson Dierenfeldt single that scored two runs to give Drury an 8-6 lead.

After Quincy (26-9) tied it in the seventh, Ethan Owens hit an RBI single to put the Panthers back on top 10-9.

Meeks would then shut down the Hawks in the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning to seal the win.

Drury will close out the regular season at SBU with a four-game series starting on Friday.