Drury wins its seventh straight 71-52 over Truman State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, Drury took a six game winning streak into their game with the Truman State Bulldogs.

And Drury would jump out to an early lead, Conley Garrison with the three pointer and it’s 3-1 Panthers.

Later Garrison again, he stops and pops from three point land and it’s an 8-1 lead.

Drury taking it inside as well, Asa Hutchinson into the lane and spins to the hole, it’s a seven point lead.

Cal Hartley’s three is off the mark, but follows his own shot, gets hammered, and somehow the shot falls in, 12-3.

Garrison led the Panthers with 24 points.

And Drury wins it’s seventh straight 71-52.