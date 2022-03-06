Edwardsville, Il. — The Drury Lady Panthers are running out of fingers for their rings.

The Lady Panthers beat Lewis 76-74 on Sunday in Edwardsville to win their sixth-straight GLVC Tournament title.

“We always want to keep the championship at Drury,” tournament MVP Paige Robinson said in a release.

Robinson again led the way in scoring with a game-high 17 points.

Payton Richards added 15 points with Terrion Moore scoring 14.

The win also avenges a loss to this same Flyers squad from just a few weeks ago.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Lady Panthers head coach Amy Eagan said in a release. “The last time we struggled defensively and I said we’re going to show them (great defense) this time.”

The Lady Panthers also learned their NCAA fate on Sunday.

They will go to Ashland for the regional, and earned the 3rd seed.

Drury’s first game will be against GLVC foe Missouri-St. Louis on Friday.

The Midwest region, often considered the toughest in the nation, has three teams ranked in the top ten with Ashland, Grand Valley State and Ashland.