Drury wins 4th straight conference title, picked to host regional

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — For the second straight year, the Drury Lady Panthers are bringing NCAA Division II basketball to Springfield.

Drury Head Coach Molly Miller’s side won its record fourth straight GLVC title Sunday, topping Lewis in the championship game 77-55.

“I’m just so proud of those seniors,” Miller told GLVC Sports Network after the game. “They don’t know what it’s like to lose a GLVC Championship. So wow, words – you can’t say enough about them. Really proud of this team’s heart, their effort. It’s not easy. I think this feels a little bit normal to them. I just want to say this isn’t normal, you guys. This is extraordinary. Very proud of them.”

Sunday night, the NCAA added to the good news by naming Drury the top seed in the Midwest regional over fellow undefeated team Ashland.

The seedings for the region are:

Drury (32-0, 20-0) Ashland (31-0, 20-0) Walsh (28-2, 18-0) Grand Valley State (28-3, 18-2) Ferris state (21-8, 15-5) Lewis (19-12, 14-6) Southern Indiana (18-9, 14-6) Lindenwood (19-9, 14-6)

That means the Drury Lady Panthers will face Lindenwood in the opening round on Saturday, March 13th at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Drury topped the Lions this past Saturday in the GLVC semifinals, 89-67.

“Winning the regular season, winning conference and now it’s on to regionals,” Drury Senior Hailey Diestelkamp told GLVC Sports Network after the championship win. “We know it’s going to be a big task for us, but it’s not something we’re going to back down to. We’re going to put up a fight. Our fans are going to be there and it’s going to be a fun time.”

The opening three round dates are as follows: The opening round on Friday, March 13th, second round is Saturday, March 14th, Midwest Championship on Monday, March 16th.