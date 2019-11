SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Panthers took the lead in the first minute of the game and never looked back.

The Panthers beat Southern Arkansas 66-58 to win the opener of the Doubletree/Houlihan’s Thanksgiving Classic.

Cal Hartley and Brandon Emmert paced Drury (4-0) with 14 points each.

The Panthers 4-0 start is the best for the team since starting 10-0 in the 2016-17 season.

Drury will finish the tournament on Saturday against Rogers State.