SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury men were also looking for their second straight win in the Thanksgiving Classic.

Chris Foster’s Panthers taking on Missouri Southern.

And Drury got off to a hot start, Logan Applegate kisses this three off the glass and in, it’s a 15-4 Panther lead.

Missouri Southern would storm back, check out this sequence, Darius Dawson with the rejection, the Lions get the ball down floor to Cam Williams for the slam dunk, it’s a two point game.

Drury edged back in front, Elijah Whitley drives the lane, gets the hoop and the harm, and it’s 20-15 Panthers.

Missouri Southern not going away, Williams with the cross over and the jumper, it’s 22-19 Drury.

The Panthers hot from outside, Riley Naeger with the corner three, it’s 25-21 Drury.

Logan Applegate led Drury with 16 points and Drury goes to 5-1 with a 76-70 victory.