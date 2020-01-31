Drury tops Miners, snaps losing skid

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury mens team was trying to snap a three game losing streak against Missouri S & T Thursday night.

And the Panthers would open the scoring from the outside, Sam Marshall with the step back three, it’s 10-5 Drury.

Missouri S & T not going away, C.J. Hedgepeth with the three pointer, and the Miners were in front 15-14.

But Drury would answer immediately, the dish outside to Lane Duncan, he hits the long two, it’s 16-15 Panthers.

Drury would pull away later, the pass down low to Asa Hutchison with two of his 19 points and nine rebounds, 27-22 Panthers.

And Drury goes onto win 81-62.

