Drury tops McKendree in overtime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers were looking for their third straight win Wednesday night as they hosted McKendree.

And Jason Montgomery picked up where he left off Sunday, the corner three makes it 5-4 Drury.

McKendree was hot from the outside, Brendon Gooch with the triple and the Bearcats were up 17-12.

Drury can play the perimeter game, Cal Hartley with the deep three, and the foul, the four point play makes it 19-16 McKendree.

Then Conley Garrison with the inbound pass to Hartley, he knocks down the three pointer, 25-24 Drury.

Then Garrison takes it coast to coast, splits the defense and gets the layup, the Panthers were up by three.

He led all scorers with 34 points.

And this game would go into overtime but Drury holds on and wins 92-88.