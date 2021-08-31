Drury to retire numbers of Bernard, Diestelkamp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a legacy within numbers on a jersey.

At Drury, the numbers 34 and 5 will have legacies cemented this fall.

The school announced it’s Women’s Basketball program is retiring the numbers of Hailey Diestelkamp (34) and Daejah Bernard (5) on November 16th during halftime of the home opener against Minnesota-Duluth.

It will be the second and third numbers to be retired, joining Amanda Newton-Plotner’s number 42.

The two were 128-8 in their careers at Drury and made the Elite Eight in all three years that they went to the tournament.

The two led Drury to a 32-0 record and the honor of hosting a regional tournament in the 2019-20 season before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament.

Diestelkamp was named the NCAA-II Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020, while scoring 2,300 points and grabbing 1,100 rebounds throughout her career.

Her 2,321 points is the most scored in Lady Panthers history.

Bernard was a three-time GLVC Defensive Player of the Year and set the Drury record for career assists with 607. Her 402 steals is third most in Drury history.